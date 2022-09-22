Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair
Caregiver & Family Virtual Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This event will provide information for Caregivers and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within VA and the community including VA Caregiver Support Program, MyhealtheVet, VA Whole Health, VA Public Affairs, Vet Center, Social Security Administration, Our Military Kids, a mindfulness presentation, and more!
Join the meeting on 11/10 at: shorturl.at/gkOUY or click here
Meeting ID: 213 480 965 477 with Passcode: E4GjcV
Or call in (audio only) +1 872-701-0185 with access code: 103310208#