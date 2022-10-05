Hybrid Veteran Town Hall
When:
Fri. Oct 21, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Post #1026
390 South Egg Harbor Road
Hammonton , NJ
Cost:
Free
Join us for Leadership updates from Wilmington VA Medical Center, Philadelphia/Wilmington Veterans Benefits Administration and Care in the Community. Q & A to follow.
Meeting ID: 289 171 977 557
Passcode: KsqMNc
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,38444259# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 384 442 59#See more events