Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Hybrid Veteran Town Hall

PACT ACT Town Hall flyer

Hybrid Veteran Town Hall

When:

Fri. Oct 21, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

VFW Post #1026

390 South Egg Harbor Road

Hammonton , NJ

Cost:

Free

Join us for Leadership updates from Wilmington VA Medical Center, Philadelphia/Wilmington Veterans Benefits Administration and Care in the Community. Q & A to follow.

 

Meeting ID: 289 171 977 557
Passcode: KsqMNc

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,38444259#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 384 442 59#

