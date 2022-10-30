Veterans Housing Symposium

Wilmington, DE – On November 3rd, the Wilmington VA Medical Center and New Jersey American Legion will host a Veterans Housing Symposium. The Veterans Housing Symposium will be hosted by Stockton University at 3711 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ from 9:00am – 3:00pm. Subject matter experts will present information on affordable housing and at-risk Veteran populations. A primary goal of the event is to share critical information to increase safe, affordable housing opportunities. Target audience include housing specialists, advocates, developers, and providers all focused on creating permanent homes for Veterans.

The Veterans Housing Symposium is the third in a series to identify, promote and support affordable housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans. The mission of the American Legion states “to put affordable housing for homeless and at-risk Veterans on American owned legion properties. A supplemental, ancillary benefit is to rebuild the post homes that have been severely damaged by weather and ageing conditions,” said Jim Scanlon, Chairman of Affordable Housing for at-risk & Homeless Veterans, National Commission on Homelessness and American Legion, Department of New Jersey.

To support, revitalize and streamline VA’s commitment to end Veteran homelessness and ensure at-risk Veterans are protected from becoming homeless, VA has established a nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans during calendar year 2022. The Veterans Housing Symposium focuses on identifying, sharing, and moving through all phases of development related to providing sustainable housing for Veterans on properties in strategic locations throughout the state of New Jersey. 72 housing units are beyond the concept stage and at different stages of development. Locations include Hoboken (phase 2), South Amboy, Westfield and Montclair. An additional 50 units are in the conceptual stage with one location in Middlesex County and two locations in Cape May County.

“Housing is healthcare and without, safe affordable housing access to care will be challenged and the physical and mental health needs of individuals will further deteriorate. Housing with supports is also the best medicine to address social determinates that contribute to and prolong homelessness. Providing and sustaining housing for homeless and disadvantaged Veteran, especially aging Veterans requires partnership and a community effort. The Veterans Housing Symposium will identify areas for developer opportunities, presentations on project-based vouchers and how housing impacts healthcare,” stated Vince Kane, Director of Wilmington VA Medical Center.

The support of the American Legion, Veterans Health Administration and community partners during the Veterans Housing Symposium will help identify areas for opportunity to collaborate on a centralized mission: end homelessness among the Veteran population.

Community members can attend the Veterans Housing Symposium on November 3rd, 2022, from 9:00am – 3:00pm at Stockton University at 3711 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. To register for the event, please email: Terri Illes: terri.illes@gmail.com. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nj-veterans-housing-symposium-tickets-409614757767 .