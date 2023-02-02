Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Virtual Veteran Town Hall

When:

Tue. Feb 28, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Discussing updates on VBA, suicide prevention and caregiver support from Wilmington VA’s Interim Director Jeffrey Beiler.

