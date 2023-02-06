Volunteers in Medicine Free Day of Medical Care
When:
Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Wildwoods Convention Center
4501 Boardwalk
Wildwood , NJ
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Volunteers in Medicine's Free Day of Medical Care Event February 10 from 12 - 6 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center in New Jersey. This event is free and open to the public. You'll be able to complete a free medical exam, learn about VA benefits and enroll for VA health benefits on the spot.