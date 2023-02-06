Third Annual Women's Health Summit
Join us for Wilmington VA's Third Annual Women's Health Summit April 6
When:
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for Wilmington VA's Third Annual Women's Health Summit April 6 from 9 a.m. - noon on Microsoft Teams. During this virtual webinar, you'll learn about the various, top-notch health services offered to women, how to live a healthier lifestyle, and use your VA benefits to its fullest potential.
This event is free and open to women Veterans who are enrolled or not enrolled in VA health care. Attendees are strongly encouraged to join the summit five minutes early from a computer or laptop to follow along the presentations and engage in group activities and discussion.
Click here to join the meeting or click the weblink provided. For more information, email Courtney.Elwood@va.gov.See more events