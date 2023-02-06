Veteran Wellness and Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Stockton University - Education Center
3711 Atlantic Ave
Atlantic City , NJ
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center, in partnership with Stockton University's Military and Family Success Center, will host a Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair March 16 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans will have the chance to learn about VA benefits, get connected with community partners, and enroll for VA health care.
The event is free and open to the public.See more events