Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Wellness and Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Stockton University - Education Center

3711 Atlantic Ave

Atlantic City , NJ

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center, in partnership with Stockton University's Military and Family Success Center, will host a Veterans Wellness and Resource Fair March 16 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans will have the chance to learn about VA benefits, get connected with community partners, and enroll for VA health care. 

The event is free and open to the public. 

See more events

Last updated: