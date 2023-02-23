LEGAL CLINIC FOR VETERANS
When:
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
DLA Piper LLP (US) invites you to participate in a free Legal Clinic for Veterans:
CHILD SUPPORT & FAMILY, DRIVER’S LICENSE REVOCATION, LANDLORD/TENANT, and CIVIL MATTERS.
All appointments via Zoom
TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CALL: 302-468-5670
Please leave a message and your call will be returned.
For more information please contact Barbara Gibbons, Wilmington VA Veterans Justice Program Social Worker 302.287.1286.See more events