LEGAL CLINIC FOR VETERANS

When:

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

DLA Piper LLP (US) invites you to participate in a free Legal Clinic for Veterans:  

CHILD SUPPORT & FAMILY, DRIVER’S LICENSE REVOCATION, LANDLORD/TENANT, and CIVIL MATTERS.

All appointments via Zoom

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CALL: 302-468-5670
Please leave a message and your call will be returned.

For more information please contact Barbara Gibbons, Wilmington VA Veterans Justice Program Social Worker 302.287.1286.

Last updated: