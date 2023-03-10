Lunch and Learn
When:
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 2
835 Bay Road
Dover , DE
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Lunch and Learn will be a comfortable environment to ask questions to our VA Outreach Specialist on PACT ACT, enrollment, Women’s Health and Nutrition Services offered at the Wilmington VA and its local VA clinics. Only 20 seats available, please sign up by emailing valerie.harwood@va.gov or calling 302-357-8715. Our Wilmington VA Nutrition team will demonstrate and provide lunch, Jalapeno Corn Pudding and Cranberry Chicken Salad with Apples.See more events