PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 11:15 am – 11:45 am ET
Where:
Veteran Family Fun Day and Claims Clinic
3700 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Cost:
Free
Mask Requirement: Veterans and visitors have the option to wear a mask in most areas and under most circumstances. Hospital staff will wear a mask in designated areas such as the Urgent Care clinic and the community living center (CLC). Masks will continue to be available for those who elect to wear a mask.
COVID-19 vaccines and testing: Vaccines and tests are available by appointment.
