Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Gathering

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and Equal, Employment Program invites you to attend the screening of a documentary on the all Puerto Rican 65th Infantry Regiment, The Borinqueneers- the only all-Hispanic unit in the history of the U.S. Army. Created in 1899 by the U.S. Congress as a segregated unit, they went on to serve meritoriously in three wars: World War I, World War II and the Korean War while at times facing discrimination.

Please join this special presentation by Award-winning Filmmaker and Author, Noemi Figueroa Soulet including Q&A with Sgt Major Victor Lopez- Nieves, Veteran of the 65th Infantry.

If you have any questions about the event, please feel free to contact Cecilia Gonzalez (Cecilia.gonzalez2@va.gov) or Helen.bergeman@va.gov

The Borinqueneers is the first major documentary to chronicle the story of the Puerto Rican 65th Infantry Regiment, the only all-Hispanic unit in U.S. Army history – exploring stories of courage, triumph and struggle through rare archival materials and compelling interviews with veterans, commanding officers and historians. Narrated by Hector Elizondo, it reveals how the 65th Infantry Regiment served meritoriously in World War I, World War II and the Korean War, even as they faced discrimination within the Army.

Esta conmovedora película relata la historia del Regimiento 65 de Infantería, la única unidad segregada de hispanos del Ejército estadounidense compuesta por puertorriqueños, a través de entrevistas con los veteranos y extraordinarias imágenes de archivo. Los Borinqueños se destacaron durante la Guerra de Corea, pero en el otoño de 1952 su destino cambió repentinamente cuando más de 100 de sus soldados fueron arrestados.

