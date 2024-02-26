Toxic Exposure Screenings will be given at Veteran Town Hall

Wilmington VA director to speak at Veteran Town Hall on VA updates in southern Delaware at American Legion 28 on February 29. Toxic Exposure Screenings will be given to any Veteran who registers with the VA.

A toxic exposure screening supports your long-term health plan and ensures you receive informed, whole-health care. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. We’ll connect you to additional resources if you have any concerns.

Additional VA services will be available to include Eligibility, Claims, Women’s Health, Homeless Program, Toxic Exposure Screenings, Claims and much more.

Veterans, family members, caregivers and community partners are encouraged to attend.

To learn more about Toxic Exposure screenings visit:

PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening

Media RSVP:

valerie.harwood@va.gov Public Affairs Officer, (302) 357-8715