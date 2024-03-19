Skip to Content

VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION

When:

Tue. May 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Cumberland County VA Clinic

79 West Landis Avenue

Vineland, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A. Please sign up with the Front Desk
greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.

