VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION
When:
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
79 West Landis Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center Atlantic County Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance for Q & A. Please sign up with the Front Desk greeter or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.See more events