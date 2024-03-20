Skip to Content

VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION

When:

Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Sussex County VA Clinic

21748 Roth Avenue

Georgetown, DE

Cost:

Free

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Outreach Specialist will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA. 

Q & A and one-on-one time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance. Please sign up with the Front Desk AMSA or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.  

