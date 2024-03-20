VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Outreach Specialist will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.

Q & A and one-on-one time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance. Please sign up with the Front Desk AMSA or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.