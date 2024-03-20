VETERAN INFORMATION SESSION
When:
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
655 South Bay Road, Suite 3C
Dover, DE
Cost:
Free
The Wilmington VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Outreach Specialist will be hosting a presentation on information regarding enrollment, eligibility, services and how to navigate through the VA.
Q & A and one-on-one time will be provided for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers in attendance. Please sign up with the Front Desk AMSA or email vhawimoutreachteam@va.gov.