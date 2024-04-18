When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The Wilmington VA in collaboration with the Delaware Office of Veteran Services (OVS) and the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMAVA) is hosting a Women Veterans Health Summit. This annual VA summit is aimed at educating female Veterans, their families and community partners on specific services available at our VA medical center and clinics throughout Delaware, southern New Jersey and all catchment areas.

Our VA subject matter experts will speak on pelvic pain, military sexual trauma to include PTSD clinic & treatment, osteoporosis nutrition, and hypnosis-habit change.

In addition, the OVS and DMAVA will speak on State services available to female Veterans in their areas.

Register: Women Veterans Health Summit Tickets, Fri, May 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite