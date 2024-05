First State Air Show: 2024 Dover Air Force Base Free and open to the public. When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 442 13th St Dover AFB, DE Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Wilmington VA will have outreach, VBA and Vet Center resource tables available for Veterans and their families at the First State Air Show at Dover Air Force Base, Del, May 18 and 19.