Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center

1 Vavala Way

New Castle, DE

Cost:

Free

The event will be hosted by Senator Tom Carper in collaboration with the Wilmington VA Medical Center and the Delaware National Guard. Resources attending are Claims, Eligibility, Toxic Exposure, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, Patient Advocacy, Community Care, Women's Health, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention resources available.  

