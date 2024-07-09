Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center
1 Vavala Way
New Castle, DE
Cost:
Free
The event will be hosted by Senator Tom Carper in collaboration with the Wilmington VA Medical Center and the Delaware National Guard. Resources attending are Claims, Eligibility, Toxic Exposure, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, Patient Advocacy, Community Care, Women's Health, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention resources available.