Caregiver support
VA Wilmington health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Gail Eller
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 2448
Email: Gail.Eller@va.gov
Tracy Pearson LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 4403
Email: Tracy.Pearson2@va.gov
Cheryl Richardson MSN, RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 4837
Email: Cheryl.Richardson@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Wilmington caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Wilmington region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274