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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Wilmington health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

crisis line

Ariadne Devizio LCSW

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Outreach Coordinator, Southern New Jersey

VA Wilmington health care

Phone:

Email: ariadne.devizio@va.gov

Thomas Klemash LCSW

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Outreach Coordinator, Northern Delaware

VA Wilmington health care

Phone:

Email: thomas.klemash@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Wilmington

Program services are funded by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Homeless Programs Office. There are no fees associated with case management services provided to Veterans by Wilmington VAMC homeless programs staff.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Wilmington homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Wilmington is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

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