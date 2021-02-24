Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Wilmington health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Ryan Poulsen
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511, ext. 2445
Email: Ryan.Poulsen@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Wilmington homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care