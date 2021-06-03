 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Wilmington health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Dianne Bowen

Dianne Bowen

Patient Advocate

VA Wilmington health care

Phone: 302-994-2511 x5436

Email: Dianne.Bowen@va.gov

Charles Wilson

Charles Wilson

Patient Advocate

VA Wilmington health care

Phone: 302-994-2511 x4330

Email: Charles.Wilson7@va.gov

Last updated: