Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Wilmington health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Dianne Bowen
Patient Advocate
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511 x5436
Email: Dianne.Bowen@va.gov
Charles Wilson
Patient Advocate
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 302-994-2511 x4330
Email: Charles.Wilson7@va.gov