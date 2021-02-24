Returning service member care
VA Wilmington health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Miguel Marcos
Program Manager
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 800-461-8262, ext. 4763
Email: Miguel.Marcos@va.gov
Pat Woosley
Program Manager
VA Wilmington health care
Phone: 800-461-8262 ext. 4576
Email: Patricia.Woosley@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Wilmington and Center City provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.