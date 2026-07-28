Returning service member care
VA Wilmington health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Miguel Marcos
Program Manager
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: Miguel.Marcos@va.gov
David Tumolo
Post 9/11 Case Manager/ Polytrauma
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: david.tumolo@va.gov
Stacey Turner
Post 9/11 Case Manager
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: stacey.turner@va.gov
Derek Rooks
Post 9/11 Peer Specialist
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: derek.rooks@va.gov
Frank Tucker
Post 9/11 Peer Specialist
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: frank.tucker@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Additional benefits VA provides include:
- Five Years of Enhanced Health Care. You are eligible to receive enhanced VA health care benefits for 5 years following your military separation date. Whether or not you choose to use VA health care after separation, you must enroll with VA within 5 years to get health care benefits later on.
- Dental Benefits. You may be eligible for one-time dental care but you must apply for a dental exam within 180 days of your separation date.
- OEF/OIF/OND Program. Every VA Medical Center has a team standing ready to welcome OIF/OEF/OND service members and help coordinate their care.
- Primary Health Care for Veterans. VA provides general and specialized health care services to meet the unique needs of veterans returning from combat deployments.
- Non-Health Benefits. Other benefits available from the Veterans Benefits Administration may include: financial benefits, home loans, vocational rehabilitation, education, and more.
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Wilmington and Center City provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.