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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who has current or past thoughts of suicide we are here to help. Our VA Wilmington health care Suicide Prevention Coordinators can help get you the support you need and deserve. The Suicide Prevention team works with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are experiencing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a Suicide Prevention Care Coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, such as therapy, and medication management. Coordinators are available during regular business hours 8am-4:30pm.

April Filiaggi 

Joni Newby 

Lauren Ruef 

 

Phone: 

Email: VHASPCDE-460WIMSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

 

Care we provide at VA Wilmington

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Gun safety locks
  • Emergency mental health coverage and eligibility (COMPACT Act)
  • Community engagement partnership coordinator
  • Community education, including VA S.A.V.E. gatekeeper suicide prevention training

 

Lethal Means Safety:

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Wilmington health care is a Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access PTSD health services through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

  • Information about common issues that many Veterans face, as well as concrete steps to help you support a Veteran who may be dealing with emotional distress or at risk for suicide.

  • Suicide postvention builds upon prevention efforts by providing immediate and ongoing support to those impacted by a suicide loss.

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