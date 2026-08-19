Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who has current or past thoughts of suicide we are here to help. Our VA Wilmington health care Suicide Prevention Coordinators can help get you the support you need and deserve. The Suicide Prevention team works with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are experiencing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a Suicide Prevention Care Coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, such as therapy, and medication management. Coordinators are available during regular business hours 8am-4:30pm.
April Filiaggi
Joni Newby
Lauren Ruef
Phone:
Email: VHASPCDE-460WIMSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Gun safety locks
- Emergency mental health coverage and eligibility (COMPACT Act)
- Community engagement partnership coordinator
- Community education, including VA S.A.V.E. gatekeeper suicide prevention training
Lethal Means Safety: