 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Atlantic County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, mental and behavioral health, nutrition services, podiatry (foot care), prosthetics, smoking and tobacco cessation, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Atlantic County VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

1909 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225-1537

Phone numbers

Main phone: 800-461-8262 x2800
Mental health clinic: 302-994-2511 x2811

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Atlantic County VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Wilmington health care

VA Health Chat App: Connect with VA staff over chat. Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Wilmington health care

Last updated: