Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Sussex County VA Clinic outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. Wilmington VA Medical System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.