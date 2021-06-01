 Skip to Content
Sussex County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, laboratory services, mental health, My HealtheVet, podiatry (foot care), and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Sussex County VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

21748 Roth Avenue
Georgetown, DE 19947-2300

Phone numbers

Main phone: 800-461-8262 x2300
Mental health clinic: 302-994-2511 x2300

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
