2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit
PRESS RELEASE
August 13, 2020
Wilmington , DE — In order to provide America’s Veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will be participating in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit Monday, August 31 – Friday, September 4.
WILMINGTON, Del. — In order to provide America’s Veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will be participating in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit Monday, August 31 – Friday, September 4.
The summit, hosted by the Mental Health Association (MHA) in Delaware, will be focused on addressing mental health issues facing America’s men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summit will be held virtually over Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. A complete schedule of events and registration information can be found below.
Mental Health Summit Schedule of Events
Monday, August 31
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Keynote Address: "Veterans Perceptions of Behavioral Health Services" Dr. Larence Kirby, LPCMH, (USAF Retired)
Executive Director, Delaware Office of Veterans Affairs
Tuesday, September 1
10 – 11 a.m. or 2 – 3 p.m.
"Virtual Resources and Telehealth"
Wednesday, September 2
10 – 11 a.m. or 2 – 3 p.m.
"Suicide Prevention, Intervention and the Crisis Hotline"
Thursday, September 3
10 – 11 a.m. or 2 – 3 m.
"Personal Self-Care"
Friday, September 4
10 – 11 a.m. or 2 – 3 p.m.
"Cognitive Approach to Resiliency"
Registration Information
The schedule of events and registration information can be found on the MHA in Delaware website at www.mhainde.org/education/military-veterans-mental-health-summit/. Additional information will be provided to those who register prior to the summit.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
This year’s summit leads into National Suicide Prevention Month. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran in crisis, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 or text 838255 to connect with a responder for 24/7 confidential help.
For more information, visit wilmington.va.gov.