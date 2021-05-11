Ending Veteran Homelessness, Increasing Access to Affordable Housing
PRESS RELEASE
May 11, 2021
Wilmington , DE — The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for Veteran housing in America. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR).
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are committed in its partnership in a mission of ending Veteran homelessness by:
- Make ending Veteran homelessness a top priority
- Lead with an evidence-based housing first approach
- Reach underserved Veterans
- Ensure the delivery of quality supportive services
- Increase the supply of and access to affordable housing
Increase the Supply of and Access to Affordable Housing
There is a low inventory of available housing for at-risk Veterans in our area, and landlords are not accepting HUD-VASH (VA Supportive Housing) Program vouchers at previous rates. This is leading to a housing and health crisis for vulnerable Veterans.
“Housing is an essential part of health care. Reliable housing leads to an increase in access to health care services,” said Vince Kane, Director, Wilmington VA Medical Center. “When Veterans have stable housing, we can more easily connect with them and ensure they are receiving the health care services they need. Our goal is to work with private landlords to educate and encourage them to accept HUD-VASH vouchers to house our nation’s Veterans. Together, we can end Veteran homelessness.”
As part of this education effort, Wilmington VA Medical Center will be holding a virtual landlord resource fair in the coming months.
If you would like more information on the HUD-VASH Program, visit the websites below or contact:
- Celia Gonzalez, VA Homeless Programs Supervisor
Phone: 302-824-9322
- Karen Zogheib, VA Housing Development Specialist
Phone: 302-944-2511, ext. 4470
Resources
- HUD-VASH (VA website)
- VA Programs for Homeless Veterans
- HUD-VASH Program Eligibility
- HUD-VASH Program Office (HUD website)
- National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wilmington.va.gov.