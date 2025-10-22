News releases
March 11, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will soon be able to provide in vitro fertilization (IVF) to eligible unmarried Veterans and eligible Veterans in same-sex marriages.
March 7, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs signed the 4+1 Commitment – a partnership between government and private employers developed by Blue Star Families, Hiring Our Heroes, and Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership to hire and support military spouses.
March 5, 2024
Today, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
February 27, 2024
The Wilmington VA Medical Center is currently looking for Wall of Honor nominations.
February 27, 2024
February 26, 2024
Today, VA announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military — at home or abroad — will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5, 2024.
February 16, 2024
This week, VA’s Surgical Pause Initiative was recognized with 2023 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award. This initiative, which is now expanding to all VA facilities that provide surgical care, is proven to decrease mortality among Veteran patients.
February 9, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs issued a proposed rule outlining plans to expand the locations and time frames for which VA presumes exposure to Agent Orange and other herbicides.
February 1, 2024
Today, as a part of ongoing efforts to end Veteran homelessness, the Department of Veterans Affairs published a Notice of Funding Opportunity for approximately $5 million in grants per year (for up to two years) to help Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
January 30, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 46,552 homeless Veterans in 2023 — surpassing the calendar year goal to house 38,000 Veterans by 22.5%.