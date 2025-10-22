News releases
January 25, 2024
Wilmington VA director to speak on VA updates in southern NJ at the Mays Landing VFW Post 220 on February 1. VA staff will be available to answer questions and provide resources. Veterans, family members, caregivers and community partners are encouraged to attend.
January 25, 2024
Wilmington VA director to speak on VA updates in southern Delaware at the American Legion Post 28 on February 29. VA staff will be available to answer questions and provide resources. Veterans, family members, caregivers and community partners are encouraged to attend.
January 25, 2024
Today, VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in funding for grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families.
January 24, 2024
In the first year of VA’s new policy allowing eligible Veterans and certain former service members in acute suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for no-cost emergency health care, 49,714 Veterans and former service members have used this benefit.
December 12, 2023
A key component of the PACT Act and President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation, these toxic exposure screenings begin an important conversation about exposure health risks between Veterans and their medical providers.
November 29, 2023
VA and partner organizations will host a virtual event to assist Veterans and family members on Tuesday, December 12th through Thursday, December 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
November 17, 2023
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that all World War II Veterans are now eligible for no-cost VA inpatient and outpatient health care.
August 29, 2023
Today, in accordance with President Biden’s Executive Order 14074 and the Cleland-Dole Act of 2022, the Wilmington VA Medical Center police officers will begin to use in-car and body-worn cameras.
August 28, 2023
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has permanently housed 26,470 Veterans through July 2023, on pace to exceed its goal of housing 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2023.
August 28, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vamsee Potluri as the new medical center director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Wilmington, Delaware.