News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 5389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
Veterans Affairs Expands Health Care Services to Veterans in Kent County with Opening of New ClinicMarch 11, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover.
Wilmington VAMC Center announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholdersMarch 09, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.
Wilmington VA Medical Center Begins Janssen COVID-19 VaccinationsMarch 04, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine beginning this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
Wilmington VA Medical Center 2020 Annual ReportFebruary 05, 2021
We invite you to come and read our 2020 Annual Report. Inside are stories from FY2020 on how Wilmington VA Medical Center Answered the Call and Stepped Up to Serve Our Community during the pandemic.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Veterans 75 Years and Older at Cape May County Veterans Clinic on Jan. 30January 27, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to conduct a Veteran COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at County Commons in Rio Grande on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Veterans 75 Years and Older at Blue Hen Mall on Jan. 31January 27, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to conduct a Veteran COVID-19 vaccination event at the site of the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at the old Blue Hen Mall in Dover on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Veterans 75 Years and Older at Blue Hen Mall on Jan. 31January 27, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is scheduled to conduct a Veteran COVID-19 vaccination event at the site of the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at the old Blue Hen Mall in Dover on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilmington VA Medical Center to begin COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna at its Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New JerseyDecember 29, 2020
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to expand COVID-19 vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in New Jersey beginning Dec. 30.
Wilmington VA Medical Center to begin COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with ModernaDecember 21, 2020
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 22 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
VA to Award Four Grants to Local Organizations to Help Prevent and End Veteran Homelessness in Delaware and southern New JerseyAugust 20, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will award 425 grants to community organizations across the country totaling approximately $279 million under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.