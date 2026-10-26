News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
September 14, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a record high $1.17 billion in grants to 680 organizations across the country to help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
July 20, 2026
Wilmington VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
July 8, 2026
The Wilmington VA Medical Center is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of three local Veterans who represented the medical center at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, held this year in Tampa, Florida from June 27 – July 2.
June 26, 2026
Tampa, Fla. – This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for Veterans.
May 19, 2026
Wilmington VA Medical Center announced today that it received a 4 out of 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 15, 2026
Wilmington VA received $1,597,882 funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
April 23, 2026
On April 22, the Wilmington VA Medical Center celebrated Earth Day by hosting a variety of environmental activities for Veterans, staff, and visitors.
March 26, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
March 18, 2026
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a $112 million grant funding opportunity for organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans across the country.
March 12, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks as the new executive director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware, effective March 8, 2026.