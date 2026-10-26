News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
February 23, 2026
UPDATE: Wilmington VA Medical Center VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will be closed today, Monday, Feb 23rd due to inclement weather.
February 22, 2026
Wilmington , DE - Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 4-hour delay.
February 2, 2026
U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins visited the Wilmington VA Medical Center Feb. 2 to meet with staff and Veterans and tour the facility as part of his commitment to improving VA health care, benefits, and services.
January 25, 2026
Due to current weather conditions all of Wilmington VA Medical Center’s VA Clinics have a 2-hour delay.
December 29, 2025
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding services in Atlantic County, New Jersey.
December 1, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
October 21, 2025
Yearly flu vaccines are now available for eligible Veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and our VA clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.
September 19, 2025
Local Veteran 1st Lieutenant Ray Firmani will be posthumously recognized during the Wilmington VA annual Wall of Honor presentation on Friday Sept 19, for his military service as a WWII B-17 pilot and his lifelong community service.
September 4, 2025
Wilmington VA Medical Center announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
August 26, 2025
The regional Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) in collaboration with the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs and the Wilmington VA Medical Center will host a claims clinic and VA resource event on Tuesday August 26 from 8:30am – 2:00pm at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum in Dover, DE.