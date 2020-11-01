News releases
2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health SummitAugust 13, 2020
In order to provide America’s Veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will be participating in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit Monday, August 31 – Friday, September 4.
Wilmington VA Medical Center surpasses 8,000 telehealth/virtual visits in fiscal year 2020July 08, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1,000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Veterans Affairs Sending 50 Nurses to Southern N.J. Nursing Homes to SupportMay 18, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be deploying 50 VA nurses from around the country to support five New Jersey nursing homes battling COVID-19.
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center police officer receives top national honorMay 05, 2020
Jeffery Steidler, Chief of Police for Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, received the Police Chief of the Year Award from the U.S. VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement.
Safe Mental Health Care During the COVID-19 OutbreakApril 29, 2020
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center is committed to providing timely high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
VISN 4 2019 Annual ReportFebruary 27, 2020
We are pleased to share the 2019 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
VA provides Veterans fleeing domestic violence with housing and supportive servicesOctober 03, 2019
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reminds Veterans nationwide that VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and Grant and Per Diem (GPD) provide housing and other services for Veterans experiencing domestic violence and intimate partner violence.
Wilmington VA Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention MonthSeptember 06, 2019
Wilmington, Del. — In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, Wilmington VA Medical Center is bringing awareness to its #BeThere campaign.
VA offers new Urgent Care Benefit for enrolled VeteransJuly 15, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced a new urgent care benefit under the newly implemented MISSION Act, for eligible Veterans.