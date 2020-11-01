News releases
South Jersey Vet Center ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 22June 22, 2019
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the South Jersey Vet Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new location at 2900 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Nursing Home Receives 5-Star RatingJune 14, 2019
Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced that its nursing home received 5-stars as part of its annual performance rating.
Wilmington VA on a ‘MISSION’ to roll out new VA health care optionsMay 23, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is set to launch its new and improved community care program on June 6.
Wilmington VA police earn national honors, to be recognized May 21May 18, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — Three law enforcement officers with Wilmington VA Medical Center are national police officers of the year for 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced. The VA officers will receive national recognition at an awards banquet this month.
Wilmington VA to host resource fair, town hall on May 8May 07, 2019
DOVER, Del. — On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Wilmington VA Medical Center will hold a resource fair and town hall at American Legion Post 2 in Dover.
Dover-based VA outpatient clinic to relocate, expand services in 2020May 02, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will relocate its Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Wilmington VAMC 2018 Annual ReportApril 09, 2019
Wilmington VA Medical Center are pleased to announce our 2018 Annual Report.
2018 VISN 4 Annual ReportFebruary 19, 2019
We are pleased to share the 2018 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
Relocation and Expansion of Cape May County VA Outpatient ClinicDecember 21, 2018
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic. The clinic will move to the Cape May County Rio Mall on U.S. 9 in Rio Grande, New Jersey.
Wilmington VA expands long-term care options for New Jersey VeteransApril 16, 2018
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Wilmington Medical Center is pleased to announced it has awarded two nursing home contracts in New Jersey’s Atlantic County.