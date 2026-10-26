News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
August 19, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.
August 14, 2025
Wilmington VA Medical Center leadership will brief on updates for VA health care in southern NJ and the Wilmington VA medical center.
August 5, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it will improve Veterans’ access to health care by extending the length of new VA community care authorizations to one year for 30 standardized types of care.
July 28, 2025
On May 1, 2025, the Department of Veterans Affairs launched the “Getting Veterans Off the Streets” initiative. This nationwide outreach effort aims to improve the lives of homeless Veterans.
July 22, 2025
On May 1, 2025, the Department of Veterans Affairs launched the “Getting Veterans Off the Streets” initiative. This nationwide outreach effort aims to improve the lives of homeless Veterans. Every VA medical center is required to host their own SURGE event.
July 18, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that it will soon propose a rule to extend Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers eligibility for certain Veterans and their family caregivers through Sept. 30, 2028.
July 15, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has temporarily expanded burial benefits for certain Veterans, per the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act.
July 8, 2025
The reduction – achieved through normal attrition, early retirements, deferred resignations and the federal hiring freeze – eliminates need for a large-scale reduction in force
June 24, 2025
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it processed more than 2 million disability benefits claims for Veterans in fiscal year 2025, faster than ever before.
June 6, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that its Health and Benefits mobile app has achieved more than 3 million downloads since its launch in 2021.