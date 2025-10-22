News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
December 18, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced three key steps to help Veterans experiencing homelessness:
December 18, 2024
Cape May, NJ – Wilmington VA Medical Center posthumously honored Civil War Veteran Corporal Andrew Tomlin during a ceremony at the Cape May VA Clinic on November 8, 2024.
December 13, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that more than 3 million Veterans, service members, and spouses who receive life insurance from VA’s programs will receive a discount on premiums starting in the spring of 2025.
December 6, 2024
Wilmington VA posthumously honored Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army Colonel Edward Jentz during a ceremony at the Wilmington VA Medical Center on November 15, 2024.
December 5, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced its intent to expand access to its Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
December 4, 2024
Today, VA is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible Veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 1 million unenrolled Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
December 3, 2024
New research would assess the potential benefit of psychedelics for treating PTSD and alcohol use disorder in Veterans
November 15, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense (DOD) announced an improved installation access process for Veterans and eligible caregivers for medical appointments, shopping, and certain morale, welfare, and recreation (MWR) services.
October 29, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it delivered more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before in fiscal year 2024 — exceeding last year’s record totals.
October 24, 2024
These final FY 2024 numbers surpass VA’s goal by over 16%, marking the largest number of Veterans housed in a single year since FY 2019.