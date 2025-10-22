Skip to Content

News releases

  • October 18, 2024

    Veterans in Delaware who live in Kent or Sussex County will no longer have to travel to the Wilmington VA or to a community provider for an X-ray or CT scan.

  • October 4, 2024

    The Wilmington VA Medical Center and VA Clinics in Delaware and southern NJ have changed from a four-digit extension to a five-digit extension.

  • October 3, 2024

    On Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Wilmington VA and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main primary care entrance main traffic circle.

  • October 3, 2024

    WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration awarded $44,553,338 in grants for the expansion and/or improvement of state Veterans’ cemeteries during fiscal year 2024. These grants help deliver timely and accessible burial and memorial services to Veterans.

  • October 1, 2024

    Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the award of $15.9 million in grants to fund adaptive sports, recreational activities, and equine therapy for Veterans and service members living with disabilities.

  • September 30, 2024

    Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award more than $4.3 million in cooperative agreements to states and territories to help fund and provide technical assistance to suicide mortality review committees.

  • September 26, 2024

    Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that tele-emergency care (tele-EC) is now available nationwide, a step that increases timely access to virtual emergency care options for Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

  • September 25, 2024

    Today, Wilmington VA Medical Center announced that it has housed 161 Veterans experiencing homeless in Delaware and southern New Jersey this fiscal year.

  • September 20, 2024

    Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award $5 million in grants to organizations that provide employment-based resources and tools to support recently separated members of the Armed Forces and their spouses.

  • September 20, 2024

    Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced several new steps in VA’s ongoing fight to prevent Veteran suicide — including awarding $52.5 million in grants to community organizations implementing tailored suicide prevention programs and services for Veterans and their families.