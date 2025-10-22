News releases
October 18, 2024
Veterans in Delaware who live in Kent or Sussex County will no longer have to travel to the Wilmington VA or to a community provider for an X-ray or CT scan.
October 4, 2024
The Wilmington VA Medical Center and VA Clinics in Delaware and southern NJ have changed from a four-digit extension to a five-digit extension.
October 3, 2024
On Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Wilmington VA and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main primary care entrance main traffic circle.
October 3, 2024
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration awarded $44,553,338 in grants for the expansion and/or improvement of state Veterans’ cemeteries during fiscal year 2024. These grants help deliver timely and accessible burial and memorial services to Veterans.
October 1, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the award of $15.9 million in grants to fund adaptive sports, recreational activities, and equine therapy for Veterans and service members living with disabilities.
September 30, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award more than $4.3 million in cooperative agreements to states and territories to help fund and provide technical assistance to suicide mortality review committees.
September 26, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that tele-emergency care (tele-EC) is now available nationwide, a step that increases timely access to virtual emergency care options for Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
September 25, 2024
Today, Wilmington VA Medical Center announced that it has housed 161 Veterans experiencing homeless in Delaware and southern New Jersey this fiscal year.
September 20, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award $5 million in grants to organizations that provide employment-based resources and tools to support recently separated members of the Armed Forces and their spouses.
September 20, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced several new steps in VA’s ongoing fight to prevent Veteran suicide — including awarding $52.5 million in grants to community organizations implementing tailored suicide prevention programs and services for Veterans and their families.