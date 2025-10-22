News releases
September 18, 2024
Yearly flu and COVID vaccines are now available for enrolled Veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and our VA clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.
September 6, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will host more than 60 National Day of Service and Remembrance events, Sept. 11, at VA national cemeteries across 34 states and Puerto Rico.
September 4, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals in two major independent, nationwide reviews for patient satisfaction and care quality.
August 26, 2024
New program aims to increase access to care for Veterans in rural, Tribal, and underserved communities
August 26, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Biden-Harris Administration announced the launch of VSAFE.gov and 1-833-38V-SAFE (1-833-388-7233) — a new government-wide website and call center designed to protect Veterans, service members, and their families from fraud and scams.
August 26, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced several steps to expand access to VA benefits for Veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad (K2) base in Uzbekistan after Sept. 11, 2001, as well as their survivors.
August 26, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award $806.4 million in grants to help homeless and at-risk Veterans through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families and Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem programs.
August 1, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of the redesigned Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (Burn Pit Research Registry).
July 23, 2024
With more than $137B benefits delivered to Veterans and survivors this year, VA continues to deliver more earned benefits to more Veterans than ever before.
July 23, 2024
Eligible organizations providing employment-based resources and tools to help recently separated members of the Armed Forces and their spouses may now apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.