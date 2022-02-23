Physical Therapy Opens in Cape May Veterans Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2022

Rio Grande , NJ — The Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Rio Grande, an affiliate of the Wilmington VA Medical Center, announces new physical therapy services to the local Veteran community.

The physical therapy clinic is fully operational for in-person and telehealth appointments.

The team offers physical therapy services including: manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, pain management and various rehabilitation programs. The physical therapy clinic is equipped with state of the art machines to provide Veterans with the highest quality service.

“Bringing physical therapy services into the Rio Grande clinic will open opportunities for more than just Cape May County residents to engage with providers who work solely with Veterans. We hope Veterans all over southern New Jersey will utilize these services,” said Vince Kane, Wilmington VA Medical Center Director.

Veterans who visit the Atlantic County and Cumberland County CBOCs may choose to receive physical therapy services in Rio Grande, in lieu of a community care referral. Initial appointments are held in-person and treatments can continue either at the clinic or via telehealth. Veterans seeking physical therapy can access this service directly or by referral from their primary care team or non-VA provider.

“Veterans will have the ability for direct access to physical therapy services. Veterans who self-refer are able to call the CBOC to be scheduled for an evaluation,” stated Catherine McDowall, Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Our dynamic physical therapy team is prepared to provide exceptional service to Veterans residing in southern New Jersey.”

Kendal Rozaieski earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from Duke University School of Medicine and is passionate for treating Veterans. Giselle Hamlin, worked for 13 years with the Department of Defense as a physical therapy assistant and has strong family ties to Veterans. To schedule a consultation with the physical therapy team, please call: 1-800-461-8262 x2850.