December 21, 2018

Relocation and Expansion of Cape May County VA Outpatient Clinic

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic. The clinic will move to the Cape May County Rio Mall on U.S. 9 in Rio Grande, New Jersey.

A contract for the operation of the new clinic has been awarded to Cape May County. For many years, the County has advocated for bringing more health care services for veterans to Cape May County. Nine percent of Cape May County's population is veterans, representing one of the highest in the state.

Feedback from veterans and key stakeholders, especially during VA listening sessions, prompted VA to expand health care services for veterans in Cape May County. The goal is to offer more services closer to veterans' homes and be a stronger resource for the veteran community in southern New Jersey. "VISN 4 and the Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) are committed to offering health care that puts the veteran first by providing coordinated and collaborative care that prioritizes quality and safety closest to where the veteran lives," said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VAMC.

U.S. Congressman Frank LoBiondo noted, "In the past few years, we’ve had great success in establishing hundreds of service provider agreements and two new outpatient clinics in Atlantic & Cumberland counties. After years of pushing and pulling the VA to acknowledge the real need in Cape May, I was proud to work with Vince Kane and his team at the Wilmington VAMC to secure the necessary approvals and dollars for an expanded clinic. I applaud Cape May County officials for not only recognizing we must do more for our local veterans, but stepping up to partner with the VA to capitalize on this opportunity. Throughout my time in office, I have strongly believed that providing for our veterans is the mission that never ends. While my official service comes to a close, advocating for South Jersey veterans is a mission I will continue throughout my life."

Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said, "We have worked tirelessly for at least 15 years to get a new outpatient clinic in our county, and it has finally become official because of the dedication and support of Congressman LoBiondo." Additionally, Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson stated, "This new clinic will be more centrally located in the county to better serve our roughly 9,000 veterans." Pierson also expressed his appreciation for Congressman LoBiondo's efforts.

The new, 7,500-square-feet clinic (more than double the size of the current clinic) will require extensive renovations before it can be opened for patient care. VA aims to open the clinic in 2020. VA will continue to provide services at its current location on the U.S. Coast Guard base in Cape May until the new clinic opens.

The clinic will be designed around VA's Patient Aligned Care team (PACT) model of health care. The PACT care model puts the veteran at the center of his or her care. It includes a provider, nurse, social work, administrative professional, pharmacist and other health care professionals, as needed. The PACT teams will work closely with mental health and other specialty care and community partners to coordinate access to care, promote lifelong health and wellness, and address all the veteran’s health concerns.

The new site will continue to provide Veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, including primary, preventive and mental health care; women's health; laboratory services; podiatry; and social work services. It will also expand telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to veterans, and will provide hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy, and optometry services.

About: Wilmington VAMC consists of the medical facility located in Elsmere, Delaware, and five outpatient clinics located in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware, and Atlantic, Cape May, Salem, and Cumberland counties in southern New Jersey. Currently, Wilmington provides health care for more than 31,000 area veterans.

The medical center's primary mission is to provide world-class health care to America's veterans. If you are a veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn about VA eligibility and enroll for care, please visit www.va.gov.