April 29, 2020

Wilmington , DE — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center is committed to providing timely high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.

Safe Mental Health Care During the COVID-19 Outbreak

VA Encourages Veterans To Access VA Mental Health Support From Home

To help reduce community spread and to promote the safety and wellbeing of Veterans. The Wilmington VA Medical Center asks that Veterans continue to use VA’s online resources for routine or non-emergent mental health care and questions. Virtual care models are safe and effective ways to offer mental health services. Virtual care will continue to be an important tool for how we offer mental health services into the future. If you have not participated in our virtual care platforms, please contact us and we will be happy to assist you.



“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local Veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Tori Moskovciak, PsyD, Health Behavior Coordinator at Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”



VA offers Veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:



Telephone or Video Appointments – Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.



Prescription Refills and Safety – Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.



Mental Health Information and Resources – VA provides information on ways for Veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.



Text Message Reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.



Mental Health Month – This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during the coronavirus outbreak, Veterans can still prioritize their mental health. Veterans and their families can visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other Veterans.



Wilmington VA Medical Center Resources

To learn more about Wilmington VA Medical Center’s current virtual wellness offerings, contact Dr. Tori Moskovciak by calling 302-994-2511, extension 4662.



For Veterans wanting to connect with a mental health provider, the Wilmington VA Medical Center behavioral health staff can be reached at 302-994-2511, extension 5311.



If you are a Veteran in crisis or know a Veteran in crisis, call the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.



For more information on ways for Veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus.