South Jersey Vet Center ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 22

June 22, 2019
Wilmington , DE — EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the South Jersey Vet Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new location at 2900 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the South Jersey Vet Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new location at 2900 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Speakers scheduled to give remarks include U.S. Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, 2nd Congressional District; Dr. Lisa Hou, deputy adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard; Michael Fisher, chief officer of Readjustment Counseling Services; and Vincent Kane, director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by an open house to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Vet Centers providing readjustment counseling to Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.
The South Jersey Vet Center, previously located at Ventnor City, has served Veterans of southern New Jersey since 1985. For more information visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/.
What:
Dedication/ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house
Where:
South Jersey Vet Center
2900 Fire Road, Suite 105, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
When:
Saturday, June 22, 2019
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Who:
Veterans, service members, families, service organizations, and community members are invited to attend this event.
RSVP:
Media interested in attending should RSVP to Kristin Brown at 609-487-8387. Individuals with questions about the event should contact David Mullen at 302-383-3666.