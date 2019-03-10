VA provides Veterans fleeing domestic violence with housing and supportive services
October 3, 2019
Wilmington , DE — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reminds Veterans nationwide that VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and Grant and Per Diem (GPD) provide housing and other services for Veterans experiencing domestic violence and intimate partner violence.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Additionally, in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program will gather with internal and external national partners this October to help promote the department’s mission to foster healthy relationships and safety.
“VA recognizes the impact domestic violence has on Veterans and their families and is committed to raising awareness about this serious problem,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “We want to remind Veterans in these tough situations they are not alone, and that VA is here to help them access safe, stable housing and supportive services.”
Veterans losing their housing because they are fleeing domestic violence are eligible for SSVF rapid rehousing, which is an intervention designed to help homeless Veterans and their families quickly access permanent housing. The GPD program provides housing and supportive services to help homeless Veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and incomes and achieve greater self-determination.
In 2017, Public Law 114-315 expanded eligibility for participation in the SSVF and GPD programs by broadening the definition of homeless to include any individual or family fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking — or other situations making it dangerous to remain in the home — which include situations that jeopardize the health and safety of children. Eligible Veterans must have no other residence and lack both the resources and support networks to obtain other permanent housing.
Click SSVF or GPD to learn more about VA’s domestic violence assistance programs.