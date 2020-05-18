Veterans Affairs Sending 50 Nurses to Southern N.J. Nursing Homes to Support
Wilmington , DE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be deploying 50 VA nurses from around the country to support five New Jersey nursing homes battling COVID-19.
COVID-19 Efforts
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be deploying 50 VA nurses from around the country to support five New Jersey nursing homes battling COVID-19.
The 50 VA nurses, from Baltimore, Maryland; Salisbury, Maryland; Salem, Massachusetts; Reno, Nevada and Fayetteville, North Carolina, are scheduled to arrive in New Jersey this week and will be assisting with operations at the following community nursing homes:
- Elmwood Hills Healthcare Center in Blackwood
- Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield
- Preferred Care at Absecon
- Premiere Cadbury of Cherry Hill
- Water’s Edge Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Trenton
Teams of nurses from Wilmington VA Medical Center and other medical centers in VA’s Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 have also been aiding nursing homes in southern New Jersey throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
This effort is part of VA’s Fourth Mission of aiding local communities and health care facilities around the country when called upon in times of crisis.
“I cannot thank our health care staff enough for not only providing exceptional care to our Veterans, but also coming together to support our Fourth Mission. It is our privilege as an organization to help keep all Americans safe by serving our communities in times of crisis,” said Vince Kane, Director of Wilmington VA Medical Center, who is overseeing this nursing home mission for VISN 4.
VISN 4 provides health care to Veterans across Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.
These nurses will arrive with a three-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to include masks, gloves and gowns. After that, local facilities will coordinate with VA for additional PPE needs.
States that require assistance from VA should request it through their local Department of Health and Human Services Regional Emergency Coordinator — part of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center. Counties, cities and other municipalities should route all requests for federal support through their respective states.