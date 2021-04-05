 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in Northfield

PRESS RELEASE

April 5, 2021

Wilmington , DE — The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.

CONTACT: Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer
EMAIL: Jacob.Dillon@va.gov
PHONE: 302-633-5389 | CELL: 302-299-3738
DATE:  April 5, 2021
 

Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, NJ. — The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.

The SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines, based on availability, to:

  • All Veterans – anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible.
  • Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans.
  • Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran.
  • Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
     

Pre-Registration

Although there will be walk-in availability, all Veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the Atlantic County CBOC in Northfield this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the vaccination event on Saturday. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.

Learn More
Additional information on the expanded eligibility is available on the Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 webpage at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.

###
See all news releases