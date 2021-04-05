Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in Northfield
PRESS RELEASE
April 5, 2021
Wilmington , DE — The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.
CONTACT: Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer
EMAIL: Jacob.Dillon@va.gov
PHONE: 302-633-5389 | CELL: 302-299-3738
DATE: April 5, 2021
Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Event April 10 at VA Clinic in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, NJ. — The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.
The SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines, based on availability, to:
- All Veterans – anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible.
- Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans.
- Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran.
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
Pre-Registration
Although there will be walk-in availability, all Veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the Atlantic County CBOC in Northfield this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the vaccination event on Saturday. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.
Learn More
Additional information on the expanded eligibility is available on the Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 webpage at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.