Veterans Affairs to Hold Vaccination Events this Weekend at VA Clinics in Kent and Sussex Counties
PRESS RELEASE
April 7, 2021
Wilmington , DE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a two COVID-19 vaccination events for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers this weekend at its community based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Dover and Georgetown.
Dover, Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Kent County VA Clinic, 655 S Bay Road – Unit 3C, Dover, DE 19901
Georgetown, Sunday, April 11, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sussex County VA Clinic, 21748 Roth Avenue, Georgetown, DE 19947
Pre-Registration
Although there will be walk-in availability, all Veterans and their spouses and caregivers are encouraged to pre-register in-person at the either the Kent County or Sussex County VA clinics this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the vaccination events over the weekend. Pre-registering will help save time on the day of the event.
With limited vaccines availability, VA will do it’s best to vaccinate those who attend but will work to register and schedule those who are unable for a future appointment.
SAVE LIVES Act & Vaccine Eligibility
The SAVE LIVES Act of 2021 gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines, based on availability, to:
- All Veterans – anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible.
- Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans.
- Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran.
Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
Learn More
Additional information on the expanded eligibility is available on the Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 webpage at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to Veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.