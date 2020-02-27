VISN 4 2019 Annual Report
February 27, 2020
Wilmington , DE — We are pleased to share the 2019 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
