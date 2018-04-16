PRESS RELEASE

April 16, 2018

Wilmington VA expands long-term care options for New Jersey Veterans

April 16, 2018

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Wilmington Medical Center is pleased to announced it has awarded two nursing home contracts in New Jersey’s Atlantic County, expanding available options for long-term care to better meet the needs of veterans. As a result of the newly signed contracts, veterans in southern New Jersey have increased access to care at skilled nursing home facilities, including sub-acute rehabilitation, respite care, end-of-life care, and long-term nursing home care for eligible veterans.

Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) awarded a contract to Eastern Pines Convalescent Center, 29 N. Vermont Ave., Atlantic City, New Jersey, a 141-bed, long-term care and rehabilitation facility with a specialty unit for respiratory patients. Eastern Pines has 24-hour licensed respiratory care on site. The other awardee is Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 255 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, New Jersey, a long-term care and rehabilitation skilled nursing home with a total of 180 beds. Meadowview has special services specifically for veterans and the newly awarded contract will help increase a specialization in veteran care.

The contracts are part of an ongoing effort by the Wilmington VAMC to grow services in southern New Jersey. “We continue to grow our partnerships in southern New Jersey and to expand access to care,” said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VAMC. “Over the last year, we have modernized our facilities and increased the number of veterans served at all of the southern New Jersey outpatient clinics by more than 11 percent.”

Administrators from Meadowview and Eastern Pines expressed a strong desire to care for area veterans. “Our veterans are our heroes and they should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect for as long as they may live,” stated Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Atlantic County will now have an opportunity to ensure this for those entrusted to our care at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.”

“Today’s announcement is certainly welcome news for veterans and their families who need long-term care. I applaud the Wilmington VA Medical Center for partnering with Meadowview and Eastern Pines in Atlantic County to ensure 24-hour nursing home care is available to South Jersey veterans. I strongly encourage the VA to seek out additional partnerships with local providers. Ensuring our veterans have greater access to local care and services continues to be my top priority,” said Congressman Frank LoBiondo (NJ-02).

Bob Frolow, Atlantic County director of veteran services, stated that this new partnership “is one of the finest accomplishments to date for our veterans and Atlantic County.”

Nursing homes awarded VA contracts are required to go through a rigorous federal open bidding process, and the Wilmington VAMC continues the potential onboarding process of at least three additional long-term care facilities in southern New Jersey.

“We also have plans to open a new outpatient clinic in Cape May County while expanding our services in Atlantic County,” said Kane. “We want veterans who live in southern New Jersey to get their VA care in southern New Jersey.”

If you are a veteran interested in these services, you may email Donna.Crossland@va.gov or call the admissions office at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (609-645-5955) or Eastern Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (609-344-8900, ext. 103) for admissions criteria. To learn more about how VA can meet your health care needs in southern New Jersey, visit www.wilmington.va.gov.



https://www.va.gov/GERIATRICS/Guide/LongTermCare/Nursing_Home_and_Residential_Services.asp