Wilmington VA Medical Center 2020 Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE
February 5, 2021
Wilmington , DE — We invite you to come and read our 2020 Annual Report. Inside are stories from FY2020 on how Wilmington VA Medical Center Answered the Call and Stepped Up to Serve Our Community during the pandemic.
Wilmington VA Medical Center 2020 Annual Report
February 5, 2021
We invite you to come and read our 2020 Annual Report. Inside are stories from FY2020 on how Wilmington VA Medical Center Answered the Call and Stepped Up to Serve Our Community during the pandemic.
Wilmington VA Medical Center 2020 Annual Report
Inside you will find:
- Message from Our Director
- 2020 Operating Statistics
- COVID-19
- Technology Increases Access to Care
- 4th Mission Nurses Share Stories
- Delaware FEMA Mission
- Community Testing
- CLC Residents Stay Connected
- Answering the Call, Community Partnerships and Battling Hunger
- Nutrition Education
- Voluntary Service Finds New Ways to Serve Veterans
- Community Care Resources
- Veteran Presents Flags to VA Health Care Workers
- Eye Clinic — Must See
- Patient Advocacy
- Preventing and Ending Veteran Homelessness
- VA Police Officer Saves Life, Awarded Medal
- Construction Projects
- Parking Garage
- Cape May CBOC
- Kent County CBOC
- Environmental Excellence Awards
- VA Video Connect
- Rx Refills from Home
- Suicide Prevention is Our Top Clinical Priority