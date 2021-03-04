PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2021

Wilmington , DE — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine beginning this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

Wilmington VA Medical Center Begins Janssen COVID-19 Vaccinations

In clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 66% against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination — and demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

“Wilmington VA Medical Center is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Dr. Loan Vu, Chief of Pharmacy and COVID-19 Vaccine Program Coordinator at Wilmington VAMC. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of March 3, Wilmington VAMC provided Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 11,000 Veterans, employees and federal partners — and both doses to nearly 7,000 of these individuals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Requirements

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

During this initial phase of limited supply, Wilmington VAMC is offering vaccinations by appointment only to the following categories of Veterans receiving care at VA:

Veteran must be enrolled in VA health care at Wilmington VAMC or one of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Delaware or southern New Jersey, AND Veteran must be 55 years or older, OR Enrolled Veteran has underlying health conditions that puts him or her at higher risk. Veteran should speak with his or her primary care team.

More Information

Veterans can get the latest information on Wilmington VAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination program such as current eligibility requirements, appointment scheduling, frequently asked questions, sign up to receive more information and more at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to approximately 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey.