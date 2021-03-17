Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Criteria Expanded
PRESS RELEASE
CONTACT: Jacob Dillon, Public Affairs Officer
EMAIL: Jacob.Dillon@va.gov
PHONE: 302-633-5389 | CELL: 302-299-3738
DATE: March 17, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Criteria Expanded
WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all Veterans enrolled in VA health care regardless of age.
Veterans must to be enrolled in VA health care and preferably receive care at the Wilmington VAMC or on of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware (Kent and Sussex counties) and southern New Jersey (Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties) to be eligible to receive the vaccine through Wilmington VAMC. Wilmington VAMC will make every effort to vaccinate Veterans in the Traveling Veterans Program and Veterans who reside in the region but get care through another VA medical center.
“By expanding the eligibility criteria, we will be able to vaccinate all of our Veterans more quickly and get closer to having staff return to their team assignments so we can offer more routine care to Veterans at a pre-pandemic level,” said Vince Kane, Director, Wilmington VAMC.
As of this week, Wilmington VAMC administered more than 22,000 vaccine doses to Veterans and medical center staff.
Veteran COVID-19 Information
Veterans can get the latest information on Wilmington VAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination program by visiting www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp:
- Scheduling appointments – All vaccinations must be scheduled
- Eligibility requirements
- How to enroll in VA health care
- Frequently asked questions
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to Veterans through its main medical center and five CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey.